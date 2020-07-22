3108 Aster Street - J

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport

This great apartment has it all! 2 bed/1 bath, centrally located and newly renovated, with a small private courtyard, built-in washer & dryer, granite counters, and stainless dishwasher, microwave, oven, and refrigerator. New central a/c, and covered parking four feet from your front door! Must see the pictures! Pet friendly!

Modern and clean. This is an immaculate newly renovated apartment in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood near Prien Lake Road and Enterprise Blvd. The entire community was recently renovated into luxury apartments.



All apartments have granite counters, new stainless appliances, custom-cut Mahogany blinds, and nice finishing touches. All two-bedroom units include brand new high efficiency washer/dryers.



The recent upgrades make your home very energy efficient (with thick, double brick walls, new metal doors and Argon-filled double-paned windows). All appliances (including a/c) are new and in compliance with the latest energy efficiency standards. Some units include LED lighting.



Magnolia Place is friendly, quiet, and clean. The complex is extremely well-lit at night, and the parking areas are protected by high definition cameras.



Your car is four feet from your front door, under a covered parking area. Your back door opens into a courtyard (some of the two bedroom units have private courtyards).



The only utility you need to pay is electricity and (optional) internet/cable/phone. This is an extremely quiet and energy-efficient property. Small (5' x 5') on-site storage rooms are also available to rent.



Lock in your rent for 12 or 24 months at today's rates!



No smoking, no Section 8, and income requirement ($35,000 for one bedroom & $50,000 for two bedroom).