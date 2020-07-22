All apartments in Lake Charles
3108 Aster Street - J
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 AM

3108 Aster Street - J

3108 Aster Street · (337) 540-9122
Location

3108 Aster Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This great apartment has it all! 2 bed/1 bath, centrally located and newly renovated, with a small private courtyard, built-in washer & dryer, granite counters, and stainless dishwasher, microwave, oven, and refrigerator. New central a/c, and covered parking four feet from your front door! Must see the pictures! Pet friendly!
Modern and clean. This is an immaculate newly renovated apartment in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood near Prien Lake Road and Enterprise Blvd. The entire community was recently renovated into luxury apartments.

All apartments have granite counters, new stainless appliances, custom-cut Mahogany blinds, and nice finishing touches. All two-bedroom units include brand new high efficiency washer/dryers.

The recent upgrades make your home very energy efficient (with thick, double brick walls, new metal doors and Argon-filled double-paned windows). All appliances (including a/c) are new and in compliance with the latest energy efficiency standards. Some units include LED lighting.

Magnolia Place is friendly, quiet, and clean. The complex is extremely well-lit at night, and the parking areas are protected by high definition cameras.

Your car is four feet from your front door, under a covered parking area. Your back door opens into a courtyard (some of the two bedroom units have private courtyards).

The only utility you need to pay is electricity and (optional) internet/cable/phone. This is an extremely quiet and energy-efficient property. Small (5' x 5') on-site storage rooms are also available to rent.

Lock in your rent for 12 or 24 months at today's rates!

No smoking, no Section 8, and income requirement ($35,000 for one bedroom & $50,000 for two bedroom).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Aster Street - J have any available units?
3108 Aster Street - J has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3108 Aster Street - J have?
Some of 3108 Aster Street - J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Aster Street - J currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Aster Street - J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Aster Street - J pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 Aster Street - J is pet friendly.
Does 3108 Aster Street - J offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Aster Street - J offers parking.
Does 3108 Aster Street - J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 Aster Street - J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Aster Street - J have a pool?
No, 3108 Aster Street - J does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Aster Street - J have accessible units?
No, 3108 Aster Street - J does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Aster Street - J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Aster Street - J has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Aster Street - J have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3108 Aster Street - J has units with air conditioning.
