Lake Charles, LA
2201 2nd St
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

2201 2nd St

2201 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2201 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with stained concrete flooring. Home hard large yard and nice porch area. No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 2nd St have any available units?
2201 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Charles, LA.
What amenities does 2201 2nd St have?
Some of 2201 2nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2201 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2201 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 2201 2nd St offer parking?
No, 2201 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2201 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 2nd St have a pool?
No, 2201 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2201 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 2201 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 2nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2201 2nd St has units with air conditioning.
