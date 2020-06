Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom apartment in triplex off Enterprise Boulevard near St. Margaret's Catholic School. This is a newly renovated property with charm in a quiet residential neighborhood. The unit has been renovated with granite and other modern amenities, but retains its hardwood floors and historic character. This is a two story apartment with a bedroom and small bonus room upstairs. Brand new energy efficient central air, brand new washer & dryer, and large lighted closet.