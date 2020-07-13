All apartments in Lafayette
Peppertree Apartments

1000 Robley Dr · (337) 857-3413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$721

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 598 sqft

A2-1

$752

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

A3-1

$788

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

C1-1

$867

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

C2-1

$913

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Peppertree Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
game room
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
volleyball court
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today. There is so much more to see at Peppertree!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Any pet weight may not exceed 50 pounds full grown
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Peppertree Apartments have any available units?
Peppertree Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $721 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $867. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Peppertree Apartments have?
Some of Peppertree Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Peppertree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Peppertree Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Peppertree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Peppertree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments offers parking.
Does Peppertree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Peppertree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has a pool.
Does Peppertree Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has accessible units.
Does Peppertree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Peppertree Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Peppertree Apartments has units with air conditioning.
