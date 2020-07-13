Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly alarm system hot tub

Come and Experience the Good Life at Highlands of Grand Pointe...



Highlands of Grand Pointe offer luxury apartment living without compromise. Our elegant one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartment homes deliver a full list of amenities that will keep you living the lifestyle you deserve. Our interiors include a fully equipped designer kitchen, oversized closets, ceiling fan, garden tub, private balcony and individual alarms.



Our gated community has 24 hour emergency maintenance, a salt water pool, business center, extra storage, clubhouse, attached garage, car care center and picnic area. Surround yourself in the natural beauty of Lafayette and enjoy a wide selection of fine dining, theaters, shopping venues, recreation destinations and golf courses all conveniently located within minutes of your door.



Come by and see us! We'd love to help you select the apartment that is just right for you.