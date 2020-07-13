All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Highlands of Grand Pointe

3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd · (337) 313-2025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 deposit, $0 admin fee AND $500 off your first month when you sign a 7-12 month lease! Hurry in for this limited time special.
Location

3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0812 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Unit 0611 · Avail. now

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0105 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlands of Grand Pointe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
hot tub
Come and Experience the Good Life at Highlands of Grand Pointe...

Highlands of Grand Pointe offer luxury apartment living without compromise. Our elegant one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartment homes deliver a full list of amenities that will keep you living the lifestyle you deserve. Our interiors include a fully equipped designer kitchen, oversized closets, ceiling fan, garden tub, private balcony and individual alarms.

Our gated community has 24 hour emergency maintenance, a salt water pool, business center, extra storage, clubhouse, attached garage, car care center and picnic area. Surround yourself in the natural beauty of Lafayette and enjoy a wide selection of fine dining, theaters, shopping venues, recreation destinations and golf courses all conveniently located within minutes of your door.

Come by and see us! We'd love to help you select the apartment that is just right for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in all units.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highlands of Grand Pointe have any available units?
Highlands of Grand Pointe has 5 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highlands of Grand Pointe have?
Some of Highlands of Grand Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlands of Grand Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Highlands of Grand Pointe is offering the following rent specials: $0 deposit, $0 admin fee AND $500 off your first month when you sign a 7-12 month lease! Hurry in for this limited time special.
Is Highlands of Grand Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Highlands of Grand Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Highlands of Grand Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Highlands of Grand Pointe offers parking.
Does Highlands of Grand Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highlands of Grand Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlands of Grand Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Highlands of Grand Pointe has a pool.
Does Highlands of Grand Pointe have accessible units?
No, Highlands of Grand Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Highlands of Grand Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highlands of Grand Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Highlands of Grand Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highlands of Grand Pointe has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Highlands of Grand Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

