Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Chateau Mirage

1630 Rue du Belier · (337) 735-4416
Location

1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA 70506

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

ACADIA-1

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

ADELAIDE-1

$1,041

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

2 Bedrooms

BERNADETTE-1

$1,269

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

DELPHINE-1

$1,334

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

3 Bedrooms

EVANGELINE-1

$1,486

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Mirage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area. Stop by our resort-style salt water pool to swim or relax under our poolside arbors and gazebo. Chateau Mirage has everything anyone could want in a home. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments with several spacious floor plans to choose from. Whether you enjoy tennis, swimming, volleyball, jogging or fishing you will find it all at Chateau Mirage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12,18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renters insurance
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $300 (non-refundable).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs. Breed restriction list available upon request. Larger pets may be accepted with manager approval.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Attached Garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony: included in lease, Attached Garage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Mirage have any available units?
Chateau Mirage offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $949, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,269, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,486. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Chateau Mirage have?
Some of Chateau Mirage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Mirage currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Mirage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Mirage pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Mirage is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Mirage offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Mirage offers parking.
Does Chateau Mirage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateau Mirage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Mirage have a pool?
Yes, Chateau Mirage has a pool.
Does Chateau Mirage have accessible units?
No, Chateau Mirage does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Mirage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Mirage has units with dishwashers.
Does Chateau Mirage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chateau Mirage has units with air conditioning.
