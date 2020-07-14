Chateau Mirage

Lease Length: 6,12,18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renters insurance
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $300 (non-refundable).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs. Breed restriction list available upon request. Larger pets may be accepted with manager approval.
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Attached Garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony: included in lease, Attached Garage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.