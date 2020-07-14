Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments internet access media room online portal package receiving playground

Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area. Stop by our resort-style salt water pool to swim or relax under our poolside arbors and gazebo. Chateau Mirage has everything anyone could want in a home. We offer one, two and three bedroom apartments with several spacious floor plans to choose from. Whether you enjoy tennis, swimming, volleyball, jogging or fishing you will find it all at Chateau Mirage.