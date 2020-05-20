All apartments in Lafayette
Bridgeway I & II
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

Bridgeway I & II

200 Bridgeway Dr · (702) 903-7393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A3-210 · Avail. Aug 29

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1-204-A · Avail. Aug 12

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit B3-231-A · Avail. Aug 3

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

Unit B2-224-A · Avail. Jul 18

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 977 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridgeway I & II.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana. Prospective residents can choose from our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, which boast gorgeous hardwood flooring, oversized closets, and a private patio, balcony, or deck. If you enjoy more social pursuits, Bridgeway Apartments I offers plenty of opportunities to meet your fellow residents. You will never tire of frequent swimming sessions in our sparkling pool or taking advantage of the work space that our professional business center provides. Best of all, our quaint community features close proximity to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, hospitals, and schools. Call for your personalized tour today! And remember, if youre looking for a tranquil apartment living experience in the heart of Lafayette, come home to Bridgeway Apartments in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $125 - $250, $500 - $1000
Move-in Fees: $75 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridgeway I & II have any available units?
Bridgeway I & II has 10 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bridgeway I & II have?
Some of Bridgeway I & II's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridgeway I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Bridgeway I & II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridgeway I & II pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridgeway I & II is pet friendly.
Does Bridgeway I & II offer parking?
Yes, Bridgeway I & II offers parking.
Does Bridgeway I & II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bridgeway I & II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridgeway I & II have a pool?
Yes, Bridgeway I & II has a pool.
Does Bridgeway I & II have accessible units?
No, Bridgeway I & II does not have accessible units.
Does Bridgeway I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridgeway I & II has units with dishwashers.
Does Bridgeway I & II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bridgeway I & II has units with air conditioning.
