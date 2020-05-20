Bridgeway I & II

Amenities
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana. Prospective residents can choose from our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, which boast gorgeous hardwood flooring, oversized closets, and a private patio, balcony, or deck. If you enjoy more social pursuits, Bridgeway Apartments I offers plenty of opportunities to meet your fellow residents. You will never tire of frequent swimming sessions in our sparkling pool or taking advantage of the work space that our professional business center provides. Best of all, our quaint community features close proximity to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, hospitals, and schools. Call for your personalized tour today! And remember, if youre looking for a tranquil apartment living experience in the heart of Lafayette, come home to Bridgeway Apartments in Lafayette, Louisiana.