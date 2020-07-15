Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly alarm system car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments game room hot tub internet access online portal package receiving pool table

If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind. Take a leisurely stroll around our lakeside jogging trail or even try your luck in our private fishing pond. Ready for something a little more vigorous? Our fully equipped fitness center has all you need, including cardio and free weights. Swim a few laps, then maybe soak in the Jacuzzi. Not home to receive those online purchases? We’ll sign for your packages in our office and store them in our secured package room at no charge. The unique perks that you are afforded at Audubon Lake are almost endless. Our dedicated staff invites you to see for yourself what life at the Lake is all about.