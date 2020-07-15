All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Audubon Lake

1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd · (337) 735-4412
Location

1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

A2-1

$915

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$981

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

C2-1

$1,009

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

C1-1

$1,059

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

3 Bedrooms

D1-1

$1,232

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Audubon Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind. Take a leisurely stroll around our lakeside jogging trail or even try your luck in our private fishing pond. Ready for something a little more vigorous? Our fully equipped fitness center has all you need, including cardio and free weights. Swim a few laps, then maybe soak in the Jacuzzi. Not home to receive those online purchases? We’ll sign for your packages in our office and store them in our secured package room at no charge. The unique perks that you are afforded at Audubon Lake are almost endless. Our dedicated staff invites you to see for yourself what life at the Lake is all about.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Some breed restrictions do apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Audubon Lake have any available units?
Audubon Lake offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $840, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $981, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,232. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Audubon Lake have?
Some of Audubon Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Audubon Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Audubon Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Audubon Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Audubon Lake is pet friendly.
Does Audubon Lake offer parking?
No, Audubon Lake does not offer parking.
Does Audubon Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Audubon Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Audubon Lake have a pool?
Yes, Audubon Lake has a pool.
Does Audubon Lake have accessible units?
No, Audubon Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Audubon Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Audubon Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does Audubon Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Audubon Lake has units with air conditioning.
