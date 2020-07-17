Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020
Location
440 Bellevue Street, Lafayette, LA 70506
Amenities
w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
440 Bellevue Street Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fenced in backyard, covered carport near UL Campus. Must see to appreciate
(RLNE4448075)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 440 Bellevue Street have any available units?
440 Bellevue Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette, LA
.
Is 440 Bellevue Street currently offering any rent specials?
440 Bellevue Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Bellevue Street pet-friendly?
No, 440 Bellevue Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lafayette
.
Does 440 Bellevue Street offer parking?
Yes, 440 Bellevue Street offers parking.
Does 440 Bellevue Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Bellevue Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Bellevue Street have a pool?
No, 440 Bellevue Street does not have a pool.
Does 440 Bellevue Street have accessible units?
No, 440 Bellevue Street does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Bellevue Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Bellevue Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Bellevue Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Bellevue Street does not have units with air conditioning.
