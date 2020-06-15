All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 213 Peggy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, LA
/
213 Peggy Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

213 Peggy Street

213 Peggy Street · (337) 281-4391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

213 Peggy Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 Peggy Street · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Updated - Private Patio - Pets: Yes with $300 pet fee (Small Dogs Only and Cats)
Students: No
Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven, w/d connections
Deposit: 1 month rent
Electricity: LUS
Water: LUS
Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, w/d connections
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com

BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391

(RLNE3821819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Peggy Street have any available units?
213 Peggy Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Peggy Street have?
Some of 213 Peggy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Peggy Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 Peggy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Peggy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Peggy Street is pet friendly.
Does 213 Peggy Street offer parking?
No, 213 Peggy Street does not offer parking.
Does 213 Peggy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Peggy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Peggy Street have a pool?
No, 213 Peggy Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 Peggy Street have accessible units?
No, 213 Peggy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Peggy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Peggy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Peggy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Peggy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 Peggy Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr
Lafayette, LA 70503
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave
Lafayette, LA 70508
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St
Lafayette, LA 70503
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St
Lafayette, LA 70506
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr
Lafayette, LA 70507
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with PoolLafayette Dog Friendly Apartments
Lafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAJeanerette, LA
Abbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity