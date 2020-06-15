213 Peggy Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Updated - Private Patio - Pets: Yes with $300 pet fee (Small Dogs Only and Cats)
Students: No
Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven, w/d connections
Deposit: 1 month rent
Electricity: LUS
Water: LUS
Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, w/d connections
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com
BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391
(RLNE3821819)