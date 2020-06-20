Rent Calculator
106 Charlene Drive
106 Charlene Drive
Location
106 Charlene Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Remodeled home Great Area right of of LA Avenue. Nice quite place to live.
Any questions feel free to ask.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 Charlene Drive have any available units?
106 Charlene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette, LA
.
Is 106 Charlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Charlene Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Charlene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 Charlene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lafayette
.
Does 106 Charlene Drive offer parking?
No, 106 Charlene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 106 Charlene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Charlene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Charlene Drive have a pool?
No, 106 Charlene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 106 Charlene Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Charlene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Charlene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Charlene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Charlene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Charlene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
