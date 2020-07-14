The Lakes of Chateau Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system guest parking online portal yoga

1 and 2 bedrooms available for immediate move-in! All the amenities and services you can think of plus you can live on a private, stocked lake! You will not be disappointed with this lifestyle!* This exceptional Kenner, LA apartment community is only minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. In addition to many business and leisure destinations you also have all of the recreational opportunities that Lake Pontchartrain has to offer.Lakes of Chateau Estates North features 2 glistening swimming pools, lighted tennis court, fitness center, winding walkways with bridges, meticulous lush landscaping and a tranquil two-and-a-half acre lake surrounded by miles of walking paths. Add to these benefits an uncompromising attention to detail and a professional and knowledgeable staff, and the search for your perfect new apartment home is finally complete. This extraordinary property features lavish amenities that will ensure your comfort and cater to your impeccable style. Your new home finishes include recessed lighting, ceramic tile and wood-tone floors, crown molding, linen and silverware cabinets, plantation blinds, intrusion alarms, fireplaces, full-sized washers and dryers and much more.We look forward to having you as a resident at Lakes of Chateau Estates North.FURNISHED CORPORATE APARTMENTS AVAILABLE.