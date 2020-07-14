The Lakes of Chateau Estates.

Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $300 One Bedroom $350 Two Bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown)$25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets, combined, 40 pounds full grown) $35month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Storage Details: Detached Garage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.