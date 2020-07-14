All apartments in Kenner
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

The Lakes of Chateau Estates

3700 Loyola Dr · (504) 667-5087
Location

3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA 70065
Oakland Plantation Estates

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 180 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 254 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 189 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 177 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 389 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lakes of Chateau Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
guest parking
online portal
yoga
1 and 2 bedrooms available for immediate move-in! All the amenities and services you can think of plus you can live on a private, stocked lake! You will not be disappointed with this lifestyle!* This exceptional Kenner, LA apartment community is only minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. In addition to many business and leisure destinations you also have all of the recreational opportunities that Lake Pontchartrain has to offer.Lakes of Chateau Estates North features 2 glistening swimming pools, lighted tennis court, fitness center, winding walkways with bridges, meticulous lush landscaping and a tranquil two-and-a-half acre lake surrounded by miles of walking paths. Add to these benefits an uncompromising attention to detail and a professional and knowledgeable staff, and the search for your perfect new apartment home is finally complete. This extraordinary property features lavish amenities that will ensure your comfort and cater to your impeccable style. Your new home finishes include recessed lighting, ceramic tile and wood-tone floors, crown molding, linen and silverware cabinets, plantation blinds, intrusion alarms, fireplaces, full-sized washers and dryers and much more.We look forward to having you as a resident at Lakes of Chateau Estates North.FURNISHED CORPORATE APARTMENTS AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $300 One Bedroom $350 Two Bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown)$25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets, combined, 40 pounds full grown) $35month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Parking Details: Off Street or Detached Garage.
Storage Details: Detached Garage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lakes of Chateau Estates have any available units?
The Lakes of Chateau Estates has 19 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Lakes of Chateau Estates have?
Some of The Lakes of Chateau Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lakes of Chateau Estates currently offering any rent specials?
The Lakes of Chateau Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Lakes of Chateau Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lakes of Chateau Estates is pet friendly.
Does The Lakes of Chateau Estates offer parking?
Yes, The Lakes of Chateau Estates offers parking.
Does The Lakes of Chateau Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Lakes of Chateau Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lakes of Chateau Estates have a pool?
Yes, The Lakes of Chateau Estates has a pool.
Does The Lakes of Chateau Estates have accessible units?
Yes, The Lakes of Chateau Estates has accessible units.
Does The Lakes of Chateau Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lakes of Chateau Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does The Lakes of Chateau Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Lakes of Chateau Estates has units with air conditioning.

