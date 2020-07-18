All apartments in Kenner
16 W AIRLINE Highway.
16 W AIRLINE Highway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

16 W AIRLINE Highway

16 W Airline Hwy · (504) 914-0988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 W Airline Hwy, Kenner, LA 70062
Airport Industrial Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Great location with high visibility on Airline Highway, suitable for professional office, insurance, notary, auto title, tax, accounting and much more! Like new strip center. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have any available units?
16 W AIRLINE Highway has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16 W AIRLINE Highway currently offering any rent specials?
16 W AIRLINE Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 W AIRLINE Highway pet-friendly?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenner.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway offer parking?
Yes, 16 W AIRLINE Highway offers parking.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have a pool?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not have a pool.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have accessible units?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

