Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Kenner
Find more places like
16 W AIRLINE Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kenner, LA
/
16 W AIRLINE Highway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
Find Out More
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16 W AIRLINE Highway
16 W Airline Hwy
·
(504) 914-0988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kenner
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
16 W Airline Hwy, Kenner, LA 70062
Airport Industrial Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
Studio
Unit E · Avail. now
$1,000
Studio · 1 Bath · 690 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location with high visibility on Airline Highway, suitable for professional office, insurance, notary, auto title, tax, accounting and much more! Like new strip center. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have any available units?
16 W AIRLINE Highway has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 16 W AIRLINE Highway currently offering any rent specials?
16 W AIRLINE Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 W AIRLINE Highway pet-friendly?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kenner
.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway offer parking?
Yes, 16 W AIRLINE Highway offers parking.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have a pool?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not have a pool.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have accessible units?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 W AIRLINE Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 W AIRLINE Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr
Kenner, LA 70065
Similar Pages
Kenner 1 Bedrooms
Kenner 2 Bedrooms
Kenner Apartments with Balconies
Kenner Apartments with Garages
Kenner Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Orleans, LA
Metairie, LA
Slidell, LA
Houma, LA
Covington, LA
River Ridge, LA
Mandeville, LA
Harvey, LA
Gonzales, LA
Bayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Hammond, LA
Elmwood, LA
Walker, LA
Jefferson, LA
Prairieville, LA
Chalmette, LA
Marrero, LA
Ponchatoula, LA
Gretna, LA
Apartments Near Colleges
Delgado Community College
Dillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
Loyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross