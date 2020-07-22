Apartment List
/
LA
/
jefferson
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

62 Apartments for rent in Jefferson, LA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Jefferson means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing y... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Harlem
2817 RIVER Road
2817 River Road, Jefferson, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
927 sqft
Wonderful Old Jefferson 1st Floor unit across street from Levee with Community Pool! Enjoy the River breezes on your private patio or front landing. Don't miss out, off street parking for 2 cars.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Julius Street #212
508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
11 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$995
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
14 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
12 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Results within 5 miles of Jefferson
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
3 Units Available
Harvard Estates
Parktowne Townhomes
4960 York St, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1597 sqft
This modern community is close to I-10 and I-630. It offers residents a private drive, backyard space, a balcony or patio, and large living areas. On-site amenities include a playground, covered gazebos and outside storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
7 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$875
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
$
3 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
5 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
$
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Mid-City
American Can
3700 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at American Can in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
9 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
39 Units Available
Mid-City
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
6 Units Available
Bonne Vie II
3420 Edenborn Ave, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bonne Vie II, a beautiful place to live. Our property features lush landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy the spacious apartments and wonderful neighbors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
119 Units Available
Tulane - Gravier
2424 Tulane
2424 Tulane Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
951 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Live life the way you want it: vibrant, active, social and filled with experiences.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
31 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
2 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
274 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
7 Units Available
Central Business District
1201 Canal
1201 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,350
630 sqft
Experience the comfort and luxury of living in downtown New Orleans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Jefferson, LA

Finding apartments with a pool in Jefferson means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Jefferson could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Jefferson 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJefferson 2 Bedroom ApartmentsJefferson 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsJefferson Apartments with Balconies
Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJefferson Apartments with ParkingJefferson Apartments with PoolsJefferson Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Jefferson Dog Friendly ApartmentsJefferson Furnished ApartmentsJefferson Pet Friendly ApartmentsJefferson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAChalmette, LAMarrero, LAPonchatoula, LAGretna, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross