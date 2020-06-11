508 Julius Street #212

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.



The property has well manicured grounds with a common area pool and laundry facilities. Each 1 bedroom unit has approximately 500 square feet of clean living space with modern appliances.



The complex has 50 condominiums on two floors, with Kitchens are furnished with a range/oven, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, ample cabinets, countertop space and pantry.



Rents range from $700-$850 for a year lease with one month security deposit. Owner pays for condo dues and water.Laundry facilities available on site. No pets. No smoking.