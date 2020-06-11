All apartments in Jefferson
Find more places like 508 Julius Street #212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson, LA
/
508 Julius Street #212
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

508 Julius Street #212

508 Julius Avenue · (504) 316-7270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

508 Julius Avenue, Jefferson, LA 70121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Relaxed, quiet and affordable apartments near Ochsner Hospital and Metairie. Easy commute into downtown New Orleans with shops and services conveniently located nearby.

The property has well manicured grounds with a common area pool and laundry facilities. Each 1 bedroom unit has approximately 500 square feet of clean living space with modern appliances.

The complex has 50 condominiums on two floors, with Kitchens are furnished with a range/oven, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, ample cabinets, countertop space and pantry.

Rents range from $700-$850 for a year lease with one month security deposit. Owner pays for condo dues and water.Laundry facilities available on site. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Julius Street #212 have any available units?
508 Julius Street #212 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Julius Street #212 have?
Some of 508 Julius Street #212's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Julius Street #212 currently offering any rent specials?
508 Julius Street #212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Julius Street #212 pet-friendly?
No, 508 Julius Street #212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson.
Does 508 Julius Street #212 offer parking?
Yes, 508 Julius Street #212 does offer parking.
Does 508 Julius Street #212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Julius Street #212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Julius Street #212 have a pool?
Yes, 508 Julius Street #212 has a pool.
Does 508 Julius Street #212 have accessible units?
No, 508 Julius Street #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Julius Street #212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Julius Street #212 has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Julius Street #212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Julius Street #212 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 508 Julius Street #212?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LAHouma, LACovington, LA
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LABayou Cane, LA
Thibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAEden Isle, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity