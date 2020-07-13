Rent Calculator
200 MAINE Street
200 Maine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
200 Maine Street, Jefferson, LA 70121
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute Single Family Home just blocks from Ochsner and short walk to levee. Huge back yard for entertaining, driveway and lots of natural light. Relax in the shade of front porch, Don't miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 200 MAINE Street have any available units?
200 MAINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson, LA.
Jefferson, LA
.
What amenities does 200 MAINE Street have?
Some of 200 MAINE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 200 MAINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 MAINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 MAINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 MAINE Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jefferson
.
Does 200 MAINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 MAINE Street offers parking.
Does 200 MAINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 MAINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 MAINE Street have a pool?
No, 200 MAINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 MAINE Street have accessible units?
No, 200 MAINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 MAINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 MAINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 MAINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 MAINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
