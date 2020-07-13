All apartments in Houma
Canterbury House Apts.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

Canterbury House Apts

5467 W Park Ave · (985) 863-4138
Location

5467 W Park Ave, Houma, LA 70364

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Building 1-202 · Avail. Sep 24

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit Building 8-136 · Avail. Oct 9

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Building 5-124 · Avail. Aug 28

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canterbury House Apts.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Canterbury House boasts comfortable apartments in Houma, Louisiana, which provide a much desired escape from the ordinary. Here, you can experience true southern style and charm. Our quaint, colonial architecture shines like a true gem. With ten well-appointed floor plans to choose from, Canterbury House has living spaces suited towards any type of lifestyle, easily adapting to your individual needs. Our intimate setting is an atmosphere of elegant serenity, in addition to all of the convenience you'd expect from an apartment community. At Canterbury House, we offer our residents quality amenities and unbeatable services. Enjoy private entries and balconies, large walk-in closets, a sparkling swimming pool, lush landscaping, and incredible views of majestic Live Oak trees. Experience the very best apartments in Houma, Louisiana, and stop by today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years and older (application specials may apply)
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $125 - $750; Surety bond: $187.50 - $1000; Surety bond: $250.00 (Amount Based on Credit Results)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee (specials may apply)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: N/A
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds List and 25 lb maximum weight limit
Parking Details: Unassigned off-street, free parking. No garages, no covered parking, no storage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Canterbury House Apts have any available units?
Canterbury House Apts has 3 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canterbury House Apts have?
Some of Canterbury House Apts's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canterbury House Apts currently offering any rent specials?
Canterbury House Apts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canterbury House Apts pet-friendly?
Yes, Canterbury House Apts is pet friendly.
Does Canterbury House Apts offer parking?
Yes, Canterbury House Apts offers parking.
Does Canterbury House Apts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canterbury House Apts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canterbury House Apts have a pool?
Yes, Canterbury House Apts has a pool.
Does Canterbury House Apts have accessible units?
No, Canterbury House Apts does not have accessible units.
Does Canterbury House Apts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canterbury House Apts has units with dishwashers.
Does Canterbury House Apts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canterbury House Apts has units with air conditioning.

