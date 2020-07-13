Canterbury House Apts.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving

Canterbury House boasts comfortable apartments in Houma, Louisiana, which provide a much desired escape from the ordinary. Here, you can experience true southern style and charm. Our quaint, colonial architecture shines like a true gem. With ten well-appointed floor plans to choose from, Canterbury House has living spaces suited towards any type of lifestyle, easily adapting to your individual needs. Our intimate setting is an atmosphere of elegant serenity, in addition to all of the convenience you'd expect from an apartment community. At Canterbury House, we offer our residents quality amenities and unbeatable services. Enjoy private entries and balconies, large walk-in closets, a sparkling swimming pool, lush landscaping, and incredible views of majestic Live Oak trees. Experience the very best apartments in Houma, Louisiana, and stop by today.