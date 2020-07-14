Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Acadia Park Apartments in Houma, Louisiana offers high-quality, maintenance-free apartment living. We are located within minutes of Chabert Medical Center as well as great shopping, delectable restaurants, and endless entertainment. With its unparalleled amenities, first-rate customer service, and lush setting, Acadia Park Apartments boasts a unified community atmosphere where you can enjoy life inside and outside of your apartment. Individual homes include spacious floor plans, fully equipped kitchens, and private balconies, patios, or decks with stunning views. If you're looking to unwind, let our sparkling swimming pool put you at ease. Best of all, we feature a host of services: a professional management team, on-site/emergency maintenance team, and courtesy patrol officer are at your disposal. In addition, rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and pest extermination in order to ease any financial stress. Call us today, and schedule a tour of your new home at Acadia Park Apartments.