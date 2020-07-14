All apartments in Houma
Acadia Park

1300 Laban Avenue · (985) 241-6537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Laban Avenue, Houma, LA 70363
Acadian

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-41 · Avail. Jul 24

$865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-156 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 8-115 · Avail. Jul 24

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 7-99 · Avail. Sep 6

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13-177 · Avail. now

$871

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 13-184 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 10-140 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Acadia Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Acadia Park Apartments in Houma, Louisiana offers high-quality, maintenance-free apartment living. We are located within minutes of Chabert Medical Center as well as great shopping, delectable restaurants, and endless entertainment. With its unparalleled amenities, first-rate customer service, and lush setting, Acadia Park Apartments boasts a unified community atmosphere where you can enjoy life inside and outside of your apartment. Individual homes include spacious floor plans, fully equipped kitchens, and private balconies, patios, or decks with stunning views. If you're looking to unwind, let our sparkling swimming pool put you at ease. Best of all, we feature a host of services: a professional management team, on-site/emergency maintenance team, and courtesy patrol officer are at your disposal. In addition, rent includes water, sewer, garbage, and pest extermination in order to ease any financial stress. Call us today, and schedule a tour of your new home at Acadia Park Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1000
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 65lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Acadia Park have any available units?
Acadia Park has 13 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Acadia Park have?
Some of Acadia Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Acadia Park currently offering any rent specials?
Acadia Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Acadia Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Acadia Park is pet friendly.
Does Acadia Park offer parking?
Yes, Acadia Park offers parking.
Does Acadia Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Acadia Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Acadia Park have a pool?
Yes, Acadia Park has a pool.
Does Acadia Park have accessible units?
Yes, Acadia Park has accessible units.
Does Acadia Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Acadia Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Acadia Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Acadia Park has units with air conditioning.
