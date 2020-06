Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Great location for a licensed stylist or barber, licensed nail technician looking to branch out on their own. It's a great space for a small starter business. Great space for those who wish to market new hobbies. Close to downtown houma and on parade route. Must have liability insurance and federal or tax id/ licensure. Serious inquiries call/ text Lana @ (985) 217-6058 or Oliver @ (985) 860-2745. THIS SPACE IS NOT AN APARTMENT! ITS A COMMERCIAL BUILDING!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houma-la?lid=11564474



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5350583)