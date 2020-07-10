Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Haughton
Find more places like 123 Foxchase Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Haughton, LA
/
123 Foxchase Dr.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 Foxchase Dr.
123 Foxchase Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
123 Foxchase Dr, Haughton, LA 71037
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath in Haughton! - Fantastic 3 bedroom home with a large yard in a great location! Recently renovated and move in ready. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
(RLNE5902749)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 Foxchase Dr. have any available units?
123 Foxchase Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haughton, LA
.
Is 123 Foxchase Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
123 Foxchase Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Foxchase Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Foxchase Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 123 Foxchase Dr. offer parking?
No, 123 Foxchase Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 123 Foxchase Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Foxchase Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Foxchase Dr. have a pool?
No, 123 Foxchase Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 123 Foxchase Dr. have accessible units?
No, 123 Foxchase Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Foxchase Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Foxchase Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Foxchase Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Foxchase Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Red Chute, LA
Apartments Near Colleges
Bossier Parish Community College