All apartments in Grambling
Find more places like 280 Central Avenue Unit 432.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grambling, LA
/
280 Central Avenue Unit 432
Last updated July 20 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
280 Central Avenue Unit 432
280 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
280 Central Avenue, Grambling, LA 71245
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 have any available units?
280 Central Avenue Unit 432 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grambling, LA
.
Is 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 currently offering any rent specials?
280 Central Avenue Unit 432 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 pet-friendly?
No, 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Grambling
.
Does 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 offer parking?
No, 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 does not offer parking.
Does 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 have a pool?
No, 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 does not have a pool.
Does 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 have accessible units?
No, 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Central Avenue Unit 432 does not have units with air conditioning.
