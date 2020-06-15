All apartments in Gardere
Find more places like 808 Meadow Bend Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardere, LA
/
808 Meadow Bend Unit A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

808 Meadow Bend Unit A

808 Meadow Bend Drive · (225) 751-8847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gardere
See all
South Burbank
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

808 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA 70820
South Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 808 Meadow Bend Unit A · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gated Community Close to LSU! - Don't miss out on this wonderful unit inside of a gated complex seconds away from LSU. This location is perfect for students and or young professionals. Two Bedrooms each with its own bathroom and spacious closets. Comes with washer and dryer as well as a refrigerator. Unit has been updated. Call today these units will not last.

Pics, Info, and Application available at www.TomMackeyProperties.com.

Marketed exclusively by Tom Mackey Real Estate Services, 9336 Interline Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 225-751-8847
Licensed to practice real estate in LA.
All measurements and property info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Meadow Bend Unit A have any available units?
808 Meadow Bend Unit A has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 808 Meadow Bend Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
808 Meadow Bend Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Meadow Bend Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardere.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Unit A offer parking?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Meadow Bend Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Unit A have a pool?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Unit A have accessible units?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Meadow Bend Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Meadow Bend Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 808 Meadow Bend Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gardere 2 BedroomsGardere Accessible Apartments
Gardere Apartments with BalconyGardere Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Gardere Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LANew Iberia, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LA
Hammond, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAJeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity