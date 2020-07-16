7651 IBIZA DR

Amenities

Quiet, family neighborhood in the heart of Baton Rouge. 3br/2bath home that feels like a resort/retreat! This home sits on a one street cul-de-sac in the gated community of University Villas, and tenant will have access to neighborhood amenities- clubhouse, resort style pool with gazebo & fire pit, neighborhood lakes & walking trails. The home features a split floor plan for added privacy of the master suite, stainless steel kitchen appliances, marble counter tops, refrigerator included, hardwood floors, large jetted tub, double car garage and a backyard oasis complete with a custom outdoor water feature & covered pergola overlooking one of the neighborhood lakes. Small dogs allowed. No cats. Lawn & landscape maintenance INCLUDED! Tenant responsible for utilities, landlord pays for pest control and twice yearly HVAC maintenance. **2 car limit per household, first 2 months rent plus a $500 deposit due upon occupancy**