Gardere, LA
7651 IBIZA DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

7651 IBIZA DR

7651 Ibiza Drive · (225) 788-2338
Location

7651 Ibiza Drive, Gardere, LA 70820
South Burbank

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Quiet, family neighborhood in the heart of Baton Rouge. 3br/2bath home that feels like a resort/retreat! This home sits on a one street cul-de-sac in the gated community of University Villas, and tenant will have access to neighborhood amenities- clubhouse, resort style pool with gazebo & fire pit, neighborhood lakes & walking trails. The home features a split floor plan for added privacy of the master suite, stainless steel kitchen appliances, marble counter tops, refrigerator included, hardwood floors, large jetted tub, double car garage and a backyard oasis complete with a custom outdoor water feature & covered pergola overlooking one of the neighborhood lakes. Small dogs allowed. No cats. Lawn & landscape maintenance INCLUDED! Tenant responsible for utilities, landlord pays for pest control and twice yearly HVAC maintenance. **2 car limit per household, first 2 months rent plus a $500 deposit due upon occupancy**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7651 IBIZA DR have any available units?
7651 IBIZA DR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7651 IBIZA DR have?
Some of 7651 IBIZA DR's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7651 IBIZA DR currently offering any rent specials?
7651 IBIZA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7651 IBIZA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7651 IBIZA DR is pet friendly.
Does 7651 IBIZA DR offer parking?
Yes, 7651 IBIZA DR offers parking.
Does 7651 IBIZA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7651 IBIZA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7651 IBIZA DR have a pool?
Yes, 7651 IBIZA DR has a pool.
Does 7651 IBIZA DR have accessible units?
No, 7651 IBIZA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7651 IBIZA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7651 IBIZA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7651 IBIZA DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7651 IBIZA DR has units with air conditioning.
