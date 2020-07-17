All apartments in Eunice
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

700 N 3rd st

700 North 3rd Street · (909) 279-9615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

700 North 3rd Street, Eunice, LA 70535

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN*** @ houses on this property! *Bring your design ideas to this home that has an attached Guest House with a full kitchen & bathroom!! Perfect for visiting family! Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,200 Down and $725/mo, you can start on the path to homeownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Contact Somalia Houston at (909) 279 9615 for details, with questions or to set up a showing. PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!!** If this property is not for you, please look at our website for other available homes http://www.nationwidecrllc.com/ Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs, and utilities. ***Must have a minimum of $2,900/month (4X monthly pmt) in verifiable take-home monthly income to qualify.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 N 3rd st have any available units?
700 N 3rd st has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 700 N 3rd st currently offering any rent specials?
700 N 3rd st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 N 3rd st pet-friendly?
No, 700 N 3rd st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eunice.
Does 700 N 3rd st offer parking?
Yes, 700 N 3rd st offers parking.
Does 700 N 3rd st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 N 3rd st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 N 3rd st have a pool?
No, 700 N 3rd st does not have a pool.
Does 700 N 3rd st have accessible units?
No, 700 N 3rd st does not have accessible units.
Does 700 N 3rd st have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 N 3rd st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 N 3rd st have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 N 3rd st does not have units with air conditioning.
