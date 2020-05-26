Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly alarm system e-payments online portal

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* A peaceful River Ridge, LA apartment community, Cypress Creek is located among a natural wooded environment of winding paths, trees, creeks and fountains. We offer the best apartments for rent in the New Orleans area. Cypress Creek Apartments is a gated community which is located just minutes from the Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, the Elmwood Shopping Center and Business Park, the AMC Palace Theatre, and downtown New Orleans. Our location is also ideal for individuals attending local area universities such as Tulane, Loyola and Xavier. Living here, you will come to enjoy convenience to shopping, fine dining, and entertainment.Cypress Creek offers you "High Performance Living" that lives up to your expectations with features such as lavishly-landscaped gardens, a sparkling swimming pool, a grilling area, and a lighted tennis court. One and two bedroom apartments in River Ridge, LA are available as corporate accommodations, unfurnished and furnished apartments, marked by a wood-burning fireplace, personal intrusion alarm, vaulted ceilings and sunrooms with faux-wood flooring. Your home is also equipped with a full appliance package, including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in The Creeks of River Ridge, come to Cypress Creek and see for yourself.