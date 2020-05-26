Cypress Creek

Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $300-$350
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown)$25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets, combined, 40 pounds full grown) $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer.