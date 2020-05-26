All apartments in Elmwood
Cypress Creek

2001 Cypress Creek Rd · (515) 325-4258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA 70123

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D225 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit C313 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit E132 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cypress Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
alarm system
e-payments
online portal
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour!* A peaceful River Ridge, LA apartment community, Cypress Creek is located among a natural wooded environment of winding paths, trees, creeks and fountains. We offer the best apartments for rent in the New Orleans area. Cypress Creek Apartments is a gated community which is located just minutes from the Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, the Elmwood Shopping Center and Business Park, the AMC Palace Theatre, and downtown New Orleans. Our location is also ideal for individuals attending local area universities such as Tulane, Loyola and Xavier. Living here, you will come to enjoy convenience to shopping, fine dining, and entertainment.Cypress Creek offers you "High Performance Living" that lives up to your expectations with features such as lavishly-landscaped gardens, a sparkling swimming pool, a grilling area, and a lighted tennis court. One and two bedroom apartments in River Ridge, LA are available as corporate accommodations, unfurnished and furnished apartments, marked by a wood-burning fireplace, personal intrusion alarm, vaulted ceilings and sunrooms with faux-wood flooring. Your home is also equipped with a full appliance package, including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in The Creeks of River Ridge, come to Cypress Creek and see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $300-$350
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet (less than 20 pounds full grown) $15/month; 1 Pet (21 - 40 pounds full grown)$25/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets, combined, 40 pounds full grown) $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Creek have any available units?
Cypress Creek has 5 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cypress Creek have?
Some of Cypress Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cypress Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cypress Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Creek offers parking.
Does Cypress Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cypress Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Creek have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Creek has a pool.
Does Cypress Creek have accessible units?
No, Cypress Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cypress Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cypress Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Cypress Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cypress Creek has units with air conditioning.
