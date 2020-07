Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal playground smoke-free community

Urban Meadows goal is to offer a comfortable and affordable facility to families that are low to moderate income and want a better way of life! Applications are take on a continual basis and can be picked up at 6315 Greenwell Street, Baton Rouge,LA. We are conveniently located on CTC Bus Line. Make Our Community Your Next Home!