Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

7894 Jefferson Place Unit B

7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard · (225) 664-4383
Location

7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70809
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7894 Jefferson Place - Jefferson Place Condominiums Unit B · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.Features wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and a formal dining room and bar. There is a large, screened patio with access from the kitchen, master bedroom and a guest room. Washer, dryer hook ups, refrigerator, water, sewer, and trash are included with the rent. There is reserved covered parking. Condominium community features 2 pools, a club house, fitness center and play area for the kids. Available for immediate occupancy! Pets okay on a case by case basis and for an additional deposit.

For a virtual tour please click below link:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/e2582851-3981-4f49-bfa1-21b74a34def8/?utm_source=captureapp

(RLNE5276801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B have any available units?
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B have?
Some of 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B offers parking.
Does 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B has a pool.
Does 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7894 Jefferson Place Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
