7894 Jefferson Place Unit B

Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.Features wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and a formal dining room and bar. There is a large, screened patio with access from the kitchen, master bedroom and a guest room. Washer, dryer hook ups, refrigerator, water, sewer, and trash are included with the rent. There is reserved covered parking. Condominium community features 2 pools, a club house, fitness center and play area for the kids. Available for immediate occupancy! Pets okay on a case by case basis and for an additional deposit.



For a virtual tour please click below link:



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/e2582851-3981-4f49-bfa1-21b74a34def8/?utm_source=captureapp



