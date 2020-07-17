7300 Burbank Dr 14

Amenities

Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA Condo for Lease in Baton Rouge - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium available at Lakes Edge condominium community. Great location on Burbank Dr. minutes from Louisiana State University, shopping, and restaurants. Property is located across from the new Creole Cabana restaurant. Property features security gate, fishing lake, and pool. Great view of lake from living room window. Interior features include: no carpet in living room, spacious rooms, large closets, and additional interior storage room. There is a secondary exterior storage room as well. Includes all kitchen appliances. Tenant will need to obtain his/her own washing machine and dryer. Pets are welcome with applicable pet fee (50 lbs or less) and lease file paperwork. Visit us online at www.mbmanage.com to schedule your viewing and/or fill out rental application.



MB Management Group LLC (licensed to do business in Louisiana)

1969 Carolyn Sue Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70815

www.mbmanage.com

225-664-4383



(RLNE3992887)