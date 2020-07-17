All apartments in East Baton Rouge County
7300 Burbank Dr 14
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7300 Burbank Dr 14

7300 Unit 32 Burbank Dr · (225) 664-4383
Location

7300 Unit 32 Burbank Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA 70820
South Burbank

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7300 Burbank Dr 14 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA Condo for Lease in Baton Rouge - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium available at Lakes Edge condominium community. Great location on Burbank Dr. minutes from Louisiana State University, shopping, and restaurants. Property is located across from the new Creole Cabana restaurant. Property features security gate, fishing lake, and pool. Great view of lake from living room window. Interior features include: no carpet in living room, spacious rooms, large closets, and additional interior storage room. There is a secondary exterior storage room as well. Includes all kitchen appliances. Tenant will need to obtain his/her own washing machine and dryer. Pets are welcome with applicable pet fee (50 lbs or less) and lease file paperwork. Visit us online at www.mbmanage.com to schedule your viewing and/or fill out rental application.

MB Management Group LLC (licensed to do business in Louisiana)
1969 Carolyn Sue Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70815
www.mbmanage.com
225-664-4383

(RLNE3992887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

