All apartments in DeRidder
Find more places like 1419 Meadowbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeRidder, LA
/
1419 Meadowbrook
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

1419 Meadowbrook

1419 Meadow Brook St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1419 Meadow Brook St, DeRidder, LA 70634

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1419 Meadowbrook - Very nice three bedroom two bath home , two car garage, with open floor plan, large master suite, massive walk in closet. The huge back yard has a privacy fence and all on a corner lot .

(RLNE4544648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Meadowbrook have any available units?
1419 Meadowbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeRidder, LA.
Is 1419 Meadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Meadowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Meadowbrook pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Meadowbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeRidder.
Does 1419 Meadowbrook offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Meadowbrook offers parking.
Does 1419 Meadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Meadowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Meadowbrook have a pool?
No, 1419 Meadowbrook does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Meadowbrook have accessible units?
No, 1419 Meadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Meadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Meadowbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 Meadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 Meadowbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lake Charles, LAOrange, TXPrien, LAWestlake, LA
Jasper, TXNew Llano, LAMoss Bluff, LA
Carlyss, LALeesville, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University