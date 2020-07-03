1419 Meadowbrook - Very nice three bedroom two bath home , two car garage, with open floor plan, large master suite, massive walk in closet. The huge back yard has a privacy fence and all on a corner lot .
(RLNE4544648)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
