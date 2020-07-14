Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage package receiving volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry car wash area hot tub

Discover all of the convenience, comfort, and affordability Village at Juban Lakes in Denham Springs, Louisiana has to offer to its residents. Nestled among our lush landscaping, featuring ponds and water features, Village at Juban Lakes provides small-town tranquility and charm to all that have the pleasure of visiting. Our richly-appointed amenities exude the essence of a lavishly opulent apartment community. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, black and stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, modern wood vinyl floors, and elegant crown molding! Select residences even include fireplaces, garden tubs, and premium views. Our community amenities will make you feel like you are vacationing at an exclusive resort! Residents will enjoy a zero entry resort-style salt water pool, 24/7 technological gym, private volleyball court, and clubroom featuring a full kitchen. Experience a new level of sophistication at Village at Juban La