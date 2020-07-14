All apartments in Denham Springs
Village at Juban Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Village at Juban Lakes

11000 Buddy Ellis Rd · (225) 442-9209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 337 · Avail. Sep 15

$954

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 638 · Avail. now

$980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 632 · Avail. now

$980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 636 · Avail. now

$980

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 533 · Avail. now

$1,079

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 635 · Avail. now

$1,089

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,089

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Juban Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
car wash area
hot tub
Discover all of the convenience, comfort, and affordability Village at Juban Lakes in Denham Springs, Louisiana has to offer to its residents. Nestled among our lush landscaping, featuring ponds and water features, Village at Juban Lakes provides small-town tranquility and charm to all that have the pleasure of visiting. Our richly-appointed amenities exude the essence of a lavishly opulent apartment community. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments feature espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, black and stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, modern wood vinyl floors, and elegant crown molding! Select residences even include fireplaces, garden tubs, and premium views. Our community amenities will make you feel like you are vacationing at an exclusive resort! Residents will enjoy a zero entry resort-style salt water pool, 24/7 technological gym, private volleyball court, and clubroom featuring a full kitchen. Experience a new level of sophistication at Village at Juban La

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedrooms), $450 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Juban Lakes have any available units?
Village at Juban Lakes has 11 units available starting at $954 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village at Juban Lakes have?
Some of Village at Juban Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Juban Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Juban Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Juban Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Juban Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Village at Juban Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Village at Juban Lakes offers parking.
Does Village at Juban Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Juban Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Juban Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Village at Juban Lakes has a pool.
Does Village at Juban Lakes have accessible units?
No, Village at Juban Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Juban Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at Juban Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Village at Juban Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village at Juban Lakes has units with air conditioning.
