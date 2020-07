Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room internet cafe lobby new construction online portal playground

Welcome to The Palms at Juban Lakes, the brand-new luxury apartments in Denham Springs, Louisiana. With an unparalleled range of amenities, in addition to spacious, stylish floor plans, you can experience the pinnacle of lavish community living as a resident of our premier apartment homes. From our neighborhoods close proximity to the cultural hub of Juban Crossing where you can enjoy upscale shops and trendy restaurants to our propertys fabulous custom designed pool with tanning ledge and community clubhouse, every aspect of our welcoming community was designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. If youre searching for a refined, modern lifestyle with all the high-quality features you deserve, theres no better place to call home than The Palms at Juban Lakes, the gold standard of luxury living in Livingston Parish!