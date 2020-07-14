Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments guest suite internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

Live Oak Trace offers the comfortable living environment that you’ve been searching for. Located in Denham Springs, LA, our apartment community boasts a variety of amazing features and amenities. Inside your new home, you’ll find spacious kitchens with charming breakfast nooks, roomy living areas with ceiling fans, patios and balconies with French doors and more. Choose from classic-style or newly renovated apartments! Enjoy wonderful amenities like our refreshing swimming pool with poolside lounge chairs, fitness center with cardio and free weights, community clubhouse with kitchen and cozy seating and resident business center. You’re sure to find your dream home here in our beautiful community.



We’re located just 16 miles northeast of Downtown Baton Rouge! Spend a day in the city and visit the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, Capitol Park Museum, Arsenal Park, Governor’s Mansion and more. Baton Rouge is also home to Southern University and A&M College, Louisiana State University an