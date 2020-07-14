All apartments in Denham Springs
Live Oak Trace

7615 Magnolia Beach Rd · (850) 204-3057
Location

7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02-G · Avail. Sep 22

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15-I · Avail. Aug 3

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 17-G · Avail. Aug 13

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Unit 09-F · Avail. Aug 12

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19-L · Avail. Jul 30

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 21-H · Avail. Aug 30

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 19-F · Avail. Aug 28

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Live Oak Trace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Live Oak Trace offers the comfortable living environment that you’ve been searching for. Located in Denham Springs, LA, our apartment community boasts a variety of amazing features and amenities. Inside your new home, you’ll find spacious kitchens with charming breakfast nooks, roomy living areas with ceiling fans, patios and balconies with French doors and more. Choose from classic-style or newly renovated apartments! Enjoy wonderful amenities like our refreshing swimming pool with poolside lounge chairs, fitness center with cardio and free weights, community clubhouse with kitchen and cozy seating and resident business center. You’re sure to find your dream home here in our beautiful community.

We’re located just 16 miles northeast of Downtown Baton Rouge! Spend a day in the city and visit the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, Capitol Park Museum, Arsenal Park, Governor’s Mansion and more. Baton Rouge is also home to Southern University and A&M College, Louisiana State University an

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight restriction. Breed restrictions do apply. Contact leasing office for details.
Parking Details: yes, first come first serve.
Storage Details: Outside storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Live Oak Trace have any available units?
Live Oak Trace has 20 units available starting at $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Live Oak Trace have?
Some of Live Oak Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Live Oak Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Live Oak Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Live Oak Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Live Oak Trace is pet friendly.
Does Live Oak Trace offer parking?
Yes, Live Oak Trace offers parking.
Does Live Oak Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Live Oak Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Live Oak Trace have a pool?
Yes, Live Oak Trace has a pool.
Does Live Oak Trace have accessible units?
Yes, Live Oak Trace has accessible units.
Does Live Oak Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Live Oak Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does Live Oak Trace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Live Oak Trace has units with air conditioning.
