Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill dog park e-payments guest parking package receiving playground

Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined. Originally designed as a condominium community, our spacious two and three bedroom townhomes and flats were constructed with your satisfaction in mind. All of our incredibly stylish floor plans include a contemporary kitchen complete with a generous appliance package, a two-car attached garage with automatic door lift, and private entrances from both the front and back of your new home. You can also enjoy spectacular views of our ponds and fountains right outside of your window. Visit us today, and discover why you will love coming home to Juban Courts Condominiums.