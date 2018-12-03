All apartments in Denham Springs
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

2617 Kelli Drive #2

2617 Kelli Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Kelli Drive, Denham Springs, LA 70726

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PICTURES ARE AT WWW.KEYSTONE225.COM. Come see this 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo in Denham Springs that did NOT flood! This home is available for immediate occupancy. It is conveniently located off of Range near I-12 with easy access to Bass Pro, Home Depot, Wal Mart, restaurants, shopping, and more. The home has a very efficient floorplan with an open living, dining room, and kitchen downstairs. A walk-in pantry, a half bath, and laundry room are also all downstairs. Outside of the kitchen is a nice back porch overlooking a lake. Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms and a nice bathroom with 2 sinks. This home has great storage throughout, come take a look before it is too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Kelli Drive #2 have any available units?
2617 Kelli Drive #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denham Springs, LA.
What amenities does 2617 Kelli Drive #2 have?
Some of 2617 Kelli Drive #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Kelli Drive #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Kelli Drive #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Kelli Drive #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Kelli Drive #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denham Springs.
Does 2617 Kelli Drive #2 offer parking?
No, 2617 Kelli Drive #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Kelli Drive #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Kelli Drive #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Kelli Drive #2 have a pool?
No, 2617 Kelli Drive #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Kelli Drive #2 have accessible units?
No, 2617 Kelli Drive #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Kelli Drive #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Kelli Drive #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Kelli Drive #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2617 Kelli Drive #2 has units with air conditioning.
