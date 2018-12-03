2617 Kelli Drive #2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

PICTURES ARE AT WWW.KEYSTONE225.COM. Come see this 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo in Denham Springs that did NOT flood! This home is available for immediate occupancy. It is conveniently located off of Range near I-12 with easy access to Bass Pro, Home Depot, Wal Mart, restaurants, shopping, and more. The home has a very efficient floorplan with an open living, dining room, and kitchen downstairs. A walk-in pantry, a half bath, and laundry room are also all downstairs. Outside of the kitchen is a nice back porch overlooking a lake. Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms and a nice bathroom with 2 sinks. This home has great storage throughout, come take a look before it is too late!