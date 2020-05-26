Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

WE ARE OPEN!! LEASE TODAY!!



Introducing The Collins- Covington’s newest and modern apartment home community! Our luxurious community offers unique, brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, many with direct-access one- and two-car garages.! LIving at The Collins offers a unique, neighborhood-like design spread over 20 acres offering easy access to I-12 & Hwy 190. Shopping, dining and businesses are literally moments away. At The Collins, our open-concept floor plans, outdoor living spaces, gorgeous chef's kitchens and sun-drenched rooms are just a few of the extras you’ll enjoy in your new home. Whether you love to cook and entertain, exercise inside or outdoors, relax with your furry friend, or meet new neighbors, our beautiful finishes and thoughtfully-designed floor plans will make you feel right at home.



Explore Covington



Walk outside to explore our gorgeous running trails, visit historic downtown Covington, or get to your favorite stores within minutes. We are convenientl