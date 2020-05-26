All apartments in Covington
The Collins
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

The Collins

1612 Versailles Business Pkwy · (985) 248-5861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Summer Special! We are open and touring! One Bedrooms from $979 and Two Bedrooms from $1213! Call today to schedule your personal tour! Virtual tours are also available.
Location

1612 Versailles Business Pkwy, Covington, LA 70433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Collins.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
WE ARE OPEN!! LEASE TODAY!!

Introducing The Collins- Covington’s newest and modern apartment home community! Our luxurious community offers unique, brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, many with direct-access one- and two-car garages.! LIving at The Collins offers a unique, neighborhood-like design spread over 20 acres offering easy access to I-12 & Hwy 190. Shopping, dining and businesses are literally moments away. At The Collins, our open-concept floor plans, outdoor living spaces, gorgeous chef's kitchens and sun-drenched rooms are just a few of the extras you’ll enjoy in your new home. Whether you love to cook and entertain, exercise inside or outdoors, relax with your furry friend, or meet new neighbors, our beautiful finishes and thoughtfully-designed floor plans will make you feel right at home.

Explore Covington

Walk outside to explore our gorgeous running trails, visit historic downtown Covington, or get to your favorite stores within minutes. We are convenientl

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: No deposit if approved without conditions
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450/Pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/Pet
restrictions: Standard Breed Restrictions, 85lb weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Collins have any available units?
The Collins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, LA.
What amenities does The Collins have?
Some of The Collins's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Collins currently offering any rent specials?
The Collins is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special! We are open and touring! One Bedrooms from $979 and Two Bedrooms from $1213! Call today to schedule your personal tour! Virtual tours are also available.
Is The Collins pet-friendly?
Yes, The Collins is pet friendly.
Does The Collins offer parking?
Yes, The Collins offers parking.
Does The Collins have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Collins offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Collins have a pool?
Yes, The Collins has a pool.
Does The Collins have accessible units?
Yes, The Collins has accessible units.
Does The Collins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Collins has units with dishwashers.
Does The Collins have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Collins has units with air conditioning.
