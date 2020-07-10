Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool putting green 24hr maintenance garage internet access

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome home to Retreat at River Chase in Covington, Louisiana where apartment living is at its best. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-12 and LA-21 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at River Chase and Pinnacle Nord du Lac Shopping Center.Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options that come with washers and dryers, beverage refrigerators, kitchen islands, granite countertops and wood-style flooring. Our gated community includes a bark park, saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and recycling center. Contact us today to learn more about Retreat at River Chase!