Amenities
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome home to Retreat at River Chase in Covington, Louisiana where apartment living is at its best. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-12 and LA-21 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at River Chase and Pinnacle Nord du Lac Shopping Center.Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options that come with washers and dryers, beverage refrigerators, kitchen islands, granite countertops and wood-style flooring. Our gated community includes a bark park, saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and recycling center. Contact us today to learn more about Retreat at River Chase!