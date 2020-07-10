All apartments in Covington
Find more places like Retreat at River Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, LA
/
Retreat at River Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Retreat at River Chase

1776 Continental Dr · (985) 200-9678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
MOVE BY 6/15 FOR $1000 OFF SELECT NEW HOMES! *Terms & conditions apply. Contact leasing team for more details.
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1776 Continental Dr, Covington, LA 70433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0506 · Avail. Sep 2

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 1317 · Avail. Aug 15

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 0417 · Avail. Aug 11

$907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0822 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 1322 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,037

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 1115 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,692

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at River Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome home to Retreat at River Chase in Covington, Louisiana where apartment living is at its best. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-12 and LA-21 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at River Chase and Pinnacle Nord du Lac Shopping Center.Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options that come with washers and dryers, beverage refrigerators, kitchen islands, granite countertops and wood-style flooring. Our gated community includes a bark park, saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and recycling center. Contact us today to learn more about Retreat at River Chase!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $400 to $750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds, ferrets

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at River Chase have any available units?
Retreat at River Chase has 17 units available starting at $907 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Retreat at River Chase have?
Some of Retreat at River Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at River Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at River Chase is offering the following rent specials: MOVE BY 6/15 FOR $1000 OFF SELECT NEW HOMES! *Terms & conditions apply. Contact leasing team for more details.
Is Retreat at River Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at River Chase is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at River Chase offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at River Chase offers parking.
Does Retreat at River Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at River Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at River Chase have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at River Chase has a pool.
Does Retreat at River Chase have accessible units?
No, Retreat at River Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at River Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at River Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Retreat at River Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Retreat at River Chase has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Retreat at River Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Green at Northpark
2021 Sullivan Ln
Covington, LA 70433
Brewster Commons at River Chase
16309 E Brewster Rd
Covington, LA 70433
Palmetto Greens
900 Emerald Forest Blvd
Covington, LA 70433
Ibis Trail at Covington, LLC
28 Park Place Dr
Covington, LA 70433
Brookstone Park
1842 Ochsner Boulevard
Covington, LA 70433
Artesia
8382 Westshore Dr
Covington, LA 70433

Similar Pages

Covington 1 BedroomsCovington 2 Bedrooms
Covington Apartments with ParkingCovington Apartments with Pool
Covington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LA
Mandeville, LADenham Springs, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LA
Walker, LAEden Isle, LADiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity