Last updated July 2 2020

20 Studio Apartments for rent in Covington, LA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Covington living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public tra... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
North Covington
905 N LEE Road
905 N Lee Rd, Covington, LA
Studio
$2,500
2426 sqft
Prime location rental ! Large space downstairs with full bath & 1/2 bath, loft area upstairs for additional storage/use not calculated into square footage.

1 Unit Available
219 W 29TH Avenue
219 W 29th Ave, Covington, LA
Studio
$995
1350 sqft
PRIME DOWNTOWN COVINGTON COMMERCIAL SPACE AND OVERSIZED (60 X 170) LOT FOR ALL YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS! ATTORNEY? NOTARY? YOGA STUDIO? COUNSELOR? NON-PROFIT? MINISTRY? PEST CONTROL? CARPET INSTALLATION? ARTIST? TRADESMAN? THIS SPACE IS FOR YOU! (NOT

1 Unit Available
Barkley Park
2300 W 21ST Avenue
2300 W 21st Ave, Covington, LA
Studio
$1,541
1450 sqft
Excellent location with easy access to Highway 190 and downtown Covington. Nice office space with ample parking at a reasonable rate. Suite B is 1450 SF. Includes reception area, 2 offices, 2 lg versatile rooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 sm kitchenettes.

1 Unit Available
Saint John
335 E BOSTON Street
335 E Boston St, Covington, LA
Studio
$3,600
3082 sqft
Within walking distance to all that downtown Covington has to offer, restaurants, retail, banks, Southern Hotel, STP Justice Center, art galleries, schools and so much more.

1 Unit Available
Saint John
322 N VERMONT Street
322 N Vermont St, Covington, LA
Studio
$2,000
1350 sqft
Historic downtown Covington office with off street parking for lease! Ideal for attorney, CPA, or other professional office needs. Near everything Old Covington has to offer. Inviting front and rear porch with accessible ramp.

1 Unit Available
New Covington
100 S TYLER Street
100 S Tyler St, Covington, LA
Studio
$1,750
1800 sqft
Renovated retail spot in Tyler Square! Unit is 1800 SF and consists of 2 large rooms, a stock room and 2 restrooms. Excellent condition with beautiful showroom windows! Front room retail area is 34 x 22.
Results within 1 mile of Covington

1 Unit Available
Clairborne Hill
19550 N 10TH Street
19550 N 10th St, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$4,500
4300 sqft
Perfect office location off Highway 190, North of I-12. Minutes to downtown Covington. Move-in Ready ! Freshly Painted- updated baths.

1 Unit Available
70452 HIGHWAY 21 Highway
70452 Highway 21, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$3,845
2714 sqft
2714 SF location with excellent traffic counts and demographics are found at The Shoppes at Nord Du Lac on Highway 21 in Covington. Existing tenants include PJ's Coffee, Isabella's Pizza and Smoothie King.

1 Unit Available
70493 HIGHWAY 21 Highway
70493 Highway 21, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
NEW construction Diaz Retail Center on the highly desirable Highway 21 corridor with tons of available parking. Property has 8 suites totaling 10,985 SF. Suite 500 is 1000 SF - vanilla shell. Visibility excellent from Highway 21.
Results within 5 miles of Covington

1 Unit Available
500 RIVER HIGHLANDS Boulevard
500 River Highlands Blvd, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,355
1548 sqft
1,548 sq ft of retail/office space to be built out to your specifications. Currently sits as unfinished, open space and build out allowance to be negotiated prior to lease.

1 Unit Available
21449 MARION Lane
21449 Marion Ln, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$4,292
5150 sqft
5,150 square feet office warehouse condominium with two floors of finished office space totaling 2,820 square feet and 2,330 square feet of warehouse.

1 Unit Available
839 HEAVENS Drive
839 Heavens Dr, Mandeville, LA
Studio
$1,200
850 sqft
Formally used as a studio for dance, exercise, this space is in awesome location off Highway 22 across from Beau Chene. Walk into an open space with vaulted ceilings. 2 private offices and large kitchenette. Minimum 36-month lease (Modified Gross).

1 Unit Available
7043 HWY 190 EAST SERVICE RD Highway
7043 Highway 190 East Service Rd, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$2,129
1400 sqft
Medical or professional office space available near Lakeview Regional Medical Center, just south of I-12. Consists of lobby, two offices, break-room, and large bullpen area. Excellent location for physical therapist, prof services, insurance, etc.

1 Unit Available
2900 E CAUSEWAY APPROACH Other
2900 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA
Studio
$1,960
1680 sqft
1680 SF renovated office ready for occupancy! Great location at the intersection of E Causeway App and Florida St. in Old Mandeville. Includes 3 offices, conf room, break room/kitchen, and spacious reception area. New vinyl flooring.

1 Unit Available
2156 3RD Street
2156 3rd St, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,100
850 sqft
Downstairs suite has a large bathroom and a kitchenette with mini fridge, microwave and sink. There are 2 private offices and an open area in each suite.

1 Unit Available
19411 HELENBERG Road
19411 Helenbirg Rd, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$3,483
3483 sqft
This suite is very well appointed and large. A combination of 2 suites it has a large work area, cubicle area, reception, conference room and 6 private offices. There is also a kitchen/breakroom and 2 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
1200 W CAUSEWAY APPROACH Other
1200 W Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA
Studio
$1,600
1200 sqft
DON'T FORGET TO ASK ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS!!!
Results within 10 miles of Covington

1 Unit Available
1970 SURGI Drive
1970 Surgi Dr, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,800
2300 sqft
2300 SF office with large rear parking lot. Would make excellent corporate training office or perfect for contractor. Easy Access to I-12 & Hwy 59. 3 yr. term, $1800/month modified gross lease.

1 Unit Available
1000 HIGHWAY 59 Highway
1000 Highway 59, St. Tammany County, LA
Studio
$1,962
1365 sqft
Mandeville Retail/Office Suite for Lease with Hwy 59 frontage! Inline Suite C is a former Edward Jones office - 1365 SF with large reception area and two large offices. 3-year minimum term at $14/PSF/Annual plus approximately $3.

1 Unit Available
2186 FLORIDA Street
2186 Florida St, Mandeville, LA
Studio
$1,250
1000 sqft
1000 SF old Mandeville office/ retail location with excellent visibility and parking. Convenient to the Causeway, Hwy 59, and I-12, perfect for small office, retail, or service business.
City Guide for Covington, LA

Covington boasts a 10 foot tall statue of former President Ronald Reagan standing atop a six foot base. It's reportedly the largest statue in the world of the former president. A Reagan statue in the Deep South in a Louisiana area that was sufficiently elevated to avoid the Hurricane Katrina surge; yeah, it's probably safe forever.

Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Covington, LA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Covington living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Covington during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

