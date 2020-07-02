20 Studio Apartments for rent in Covington, LA
1 of 4
1 of 7
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 2
1 of 9
1 of 2
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 8
Covington boasts a 10 foot tall statue of former President Ronald Reagan standing atop a six foot base. It's reportedly the largest statue in the world of the former president. A Reagan statue in the Deep South in a Louisiana area that was sufficiently elevated to avoid the Hurricane Katrina surge; yeah, it's probably safe forever.
Covington became a bedroom community of sorts during the late 1900s. This was related mostly to the fact that Louisiana's road and highway systems were expanding, and this gave people working in New Orleans the ability to commute outside of the quickly growing port city. This type of expansion doesn't last forever, but the exodus of individuals out of New Orleans after Katrina ensured that Covington's population continued to boom. See more
Studio apartments could offer the best of Covington living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.
Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Covington during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.