5641 Mapleton Dr

This 1,943 square foot house sits on a 0.41 acre lot. Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home conveniently located. Ready for immediate move-in! Beautifully finished with no carpet, upgraded fixtures, new paint, nice backyard, covered carport, etc. The street offers a quaint family-friendly environment. Kitchen appliances, washer/dryer room, carport, storage shed.



Nearby schools include



Tanglewood Elementary School



Central Intermediate School



Central Middle School



Central High School



St. Alphonsus School



Comite Christian Academy



Victory Academy.

