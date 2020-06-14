All apartments in Central
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

5641 Mapleton Dr

5641 Mapleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5641 Mapleton Drive, Central, LA 70739
Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
House for Rent In Central, LA - Property Id: 281922

This 1,943 square foot house sits on a 0.41 acre lot. Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home conveniently located. Ready for immediate move-in! Beautifully finished with no carpet, upgraded fixtures, new paint, nice backyard, covered carport, etc. The street offers a quaint family-friendly environment. Kitchen appliances, washer/dryer room, carport, storage shed.

Nearby schools include

Tanglewood Elementary School

Central Intermediate School

Central Middle School

Central High School

St. Alphonsus School

Comite Christian Academy

Victory Academy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281922
Property Id 281922

(RLNE5786829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 Mapleton Dr have any available units?
5641 Mapleton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Central, LA.
What amenities does 5641 Mapleton Dr have?
Some of 5641 Mapleton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5641 Mapleton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5641 Mapleton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 Mapleton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5641 Mapleton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5641 Mapleton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5641 Mapleton Dr does offer parking.
Does 5641 Mapleton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5641 Mapleton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 Mapleton Dr have a pool?
No, 5641 Mapleton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5641 Mapleton Dr have accessible units?
No, 5641 Mapleton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 Mapleton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5641 Mapleton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5641 Mapleton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5641 Mapleton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
