5641 Mapleton Dr

House for Rent In Central, LA - Property Id: 281922
This 1,943 square foot house sits on a 0.41 acre lot. Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home conveniently located. Ready for immediate move-in! Beautifully finished with no carpet, upgraded fixtures, new paint, nice backyard, covered carport, etc. The street offers a quaint family-friendly environment. Kitchen appliances, washer/dryer room, carport, storage shed.
Nearby schools include
Tanglewood Elementary School
Central Intermediate School
Central Middle School
Central High School
St. Alphonsus School
Comite Christian Academy
Victory Academy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281922
(RLNE5786829)