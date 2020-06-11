All apartments in Central
Central, LA
16801 Glenwood Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

16801 Glenwood Springs

16801 Glenwood Springs Drive · (225) 320-3320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16801 Glenwood Springs Drive, Central, LA 70739
Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Great Home and schools!
3bed/2bath new home.
$1450 rent/$1450 security deposit- $350 pet fee (non-refundable)
Stove, dishwasher and built in microwave provided.
Wood floors, ceramic and carpet in bedrooms. Fenced back yard, pets welcome, no pit bull dogs, $350 non refundable pet fee- tenant is responsible for all utilities
**Anyone living in the home MUST fill out an application to set up a showing.**
***Send and email to heather@guaranteeinvestmentsllc.com to get an application to fill out. Anyone 18 or older living in the property will have to fill out an application individually, there is no application fee at this time. Once the applications are returned a showing will be set up****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16801 Glenwood Springs have any available units?
16801 Glenwood Springs has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16801 Glenwood Springs have?
Some of 16801 Glenwood Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16801 Glenwood Springs currently offering any rent specials?
16801 Glenwood Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16801 Glenwood Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 16801 Glenwood Springs is pet friendly.
Does 16801 Glenwood Springs offer parking?
Yes, 16801 Glenwood Springs does offer parking.
Does 16801 Glenwood Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16801 Glenwood Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16801 Glenwood Springs have a pool?
No, 16801 Glenwood Springs does not have a pool.
Does 16801 Glenwood Springs have accessible units?
No, 16801 Glenwood Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 16801 Glenwood Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16801 Glenwood Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does 16801 Glenwood Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16801 Glenwood Springs has units with air conditioning.
