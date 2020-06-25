All apartments in Calcasieu County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74

2465 Highway 397 · (337) 433-6881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2465 Highway 397, Calcasieu County, LA 70615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Quiet property, located close to major shops and restaurants. Come cool off in our beautiful pool! Ask us about our amazing specials!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 have any available units?
2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 have?
Some of 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 currently offering any rent specials?
2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 is pet friendly.
Does 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 offer parking?
Yes, 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 offers parking.
Does 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 have a pool?
Yes, 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 has a pool.
Does 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 have accessible units?
No, 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 does not have accessible units.
Does 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2465 Hwy 397 - Lot #74 has units with air conditioning.

