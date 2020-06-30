Stockwell Landing Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse concierge courtyard e-payments game room hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground pool table

At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment features the finest in quality apartment amenities such as 9 foot ceilings, ceramic tile in foyer and baths, full size washer/dryer connections, screened patio/balcony, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. You will also enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and a top of the line black GE appliance package. And if you want, you may choose to add a full size washer/dryer and/or detached garage to your rental package for an additional monthly fee.