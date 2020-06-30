All apartments in Bossier City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Stockwell Landing Apartments

2175 Stockwell Rd · (318) 562-5864
Location

2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$860

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

C1-1

$927

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

3 Bedrooms

D1-1

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1299 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stockwell Landing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each apartment features the finest in quality apartment amenities such as 9 foot ceilings, ceramic tile in foyer and baths, full size washer/dryer connections, screened patio/balcony, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. You will also enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and a top of the line black GE appliance package. And if you want, you may choose to add a full size washer/dryer and/or detached garage to your rental package for an additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Must be at least 6 months old
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Concierge Package Acceptance & Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stockwell Landing Apartments have any available units?
Stockwell Landing Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $860, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $927, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does Stockwell Landing Apartments have?
Some of Stockwell Landing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stockwell Landing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stockwell Landing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stockwell Landing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stockwell Landing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stockwell Landing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stockwell Landing Apartments offers parking.
Does Stockwell Landing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stockwell Landing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stockwell Landing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Stockwell Landing Apartments has a pool.
Does Stockwell Landing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Stockwell Landing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Stockwell Landing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stockwell Landing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
