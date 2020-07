Amenities

The Landing at Willow Bayou Apartment Homes aims to deliver a memorable experience to our residents. Step out on to the patio of one of our premier apartments and take in the glorious sights, sounds and sensations of The Landing located in North Bossier.



Like the most gracious hostess, The Landing at Willow Bayou displays a genuine hospitality. The Landing can truly offer something for everyone: singles, families, and corporate living. Some of the amenities we offer are 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse with coffee and tea bar, 24-hour emergency maintenance, controlled access, resort style pool with 10 covered cabanas and 3 large outdoor TV's, outdoor fireplace with seating area, covered playground, billiards table, tanning salon, and business center. Our apartment homes include stainless steel appliances, trash concierge service, high-speed internet, SuddenLink cable, oversized garden tubs, cherry cabinetry, and ceramic tile in the entries and dining areas. We also offer plank floori