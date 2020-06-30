Jamestown Place II

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park game room internet access playground volleyball court

When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature an exciting array of amenities that give each room an elegant, inviting feel. Expansive living areas are accented by vaulted ceilings, crown molding and luxurious wood plank flooring. Our gourmet-style kitchens are a chefs dream with features like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with stone backsplash, gorgeous cabinetry with brushed nickel fixtures, and a convenient pantry.