Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Jamestown Place II

5400 Barksdale Boulevard · (318) 252-1498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA 71112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1827 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Unit 1832 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 943 sqft

Unit 1712 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1424 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jamestown Place II.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
game room
internet access
playground
volleyball court
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature an exciting array of amenities that give each room an elegant, inviting feel. Expansive living areas are accented by vaulted ceilings, crown molding and luxurious wood plank flooring. Our gourmet-style kitchens are a chefs dream with features like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with stone backsplash, gorgeous cabinetry with brushed nickel fixtures, and a convenient pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 or $300 ($100 depost is non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: Based on weight limit from $25-$45/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions- No Rottweilers or Pitbulls.
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports ($25/month), garages ($100-$120/Month).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jamestown Place II have any available units?
Jamestown Place II has 6 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does Jamestown Place II have?
Some of Jamestown Place II's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jamestown Place II currently offering any rent specials?
Jamestown Place II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jamestown Place II pet-friendly?
Yes, Jamestown Place II is pet friendly.
Does Jamestown Place II offer parking?
Yes, Jamestown Place II offers parking.
Does Jamestown Place II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jamestown Place II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jamestown Place II have a pool?
Yes, Jamestown Place II has a pool.
Does Jamestown Place II have accessible units?
No, Jamestown Place II does not have accessible units.
Does Jamestown Place II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jamestown Place II has units with dishwashers.
