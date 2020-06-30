Jamestown Place II

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 or $300 ($100 depost is non-refundable)
Move-in Fees: $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: Based on weight limit from $25-$45/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions- No Rottweilers or Pitbulls.
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports ($25/month), garages ($100-$120/Month).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.