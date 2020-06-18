All apartments in Bossier City
6205 Hollyhock

6205 Hollyhock Lane · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
Location

6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA 71112

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6205 Hollyhock · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Amenities

Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base... - Super Cute*3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom* Large living space with fireplace*Laminate Wood Floors*Plenty of storage*Jet tub in master bathroom*Large laundry area*Security System*Covered patio*Fully fenced yard*2 Car garage*

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE5695243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Hollyhock have any available units?
6205 Hollyhock has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 Hollyhock have?
Some of 6205 Hollyhock's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Hollyhock currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Hollyhock isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Hollyhock pet-friendly?
Yes, 6205 Hollyhock is pet friendly.
Does 6205 Hollyhock offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Hollyhock does offer parking.
Does 6205 Hollyhock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Hollyhock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Hollyhock have a pool?
No, 6205 Hollyhock does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Hollyhock have accessible units?
No, 6205 Hollyhock does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Hollyhock have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Hollyhock does not have units with dishwashers.
