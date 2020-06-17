All apartments in Bossier City
6109 Hollyhock
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

6109 Hollyhock

6109 Hollyhock Lane · (318) 658-9459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA 71112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence. Great for room mates, Small family, or retired couple.
Fully furnished with all kitchen and linen needs , Roomy 2 bedroom 2 bath with open concept living. Large privacy fenced yard with back covered patio. Great layout for room mate situation. Huge walk in pantry, large walk in closet, oversized utility room. Pets welcome with $200 non refundable deposit and no dangerous breeds with a 40 pound limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Hollyhock have any available units?
6109 Hollyhock has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 Hollyhock have?
Some of 6109 Hollyhock's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Hollyhock currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Hollyhock isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Hollyhock pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 Hollyhock is pet friendly.
Does 6109 Hollyhock offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Hollyhock does offer parking.
Does 6109 Hollyhock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Hollyhock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Hollyhock have a pool?
No, 6109 Hollyhock does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Hollyhock have accessible units?
No, 6109 Hollyhock does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Hollyhock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Hollyhock has units with dishwashers.
