5705 E Texas St.

Amenities
Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos.
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
Very nice inside and out.
Separate utility room.
Hardwood floors throughout.
Stove and dishwasher included.
Washer and dryer included.
Refrigerator available for $20 per month.
Back patio.
Covered parking.
12 month lease - $650.
Security Deposit - $400.
Application Fee - $35.
No pets allowed.
To VIEW the unit, TEXT only 318-525-4678. This number is only used for texting.
