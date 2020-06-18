All apartments in Bossier City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5705 E Texas St

5705 East Texas Street · (318) 525-4678
Location

5705 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5705 E Texas St · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos.
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.
Very nice inside and out.
Separate utility room.
Hardwood floors throughout.
Stove and dishwasher included.
Washer and dryer included.
Refrigerator available for $20 per month.
Back patio.
Covered parking.
12 month lease - $650.
Security Deposit - $400.
Application Fee - $35.
No pets allowed.
To VIEW the unit, TEXT only 318-525-4678. This number is only used for texting.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5187985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

