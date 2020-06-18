5705 E Texas St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Condo in North Bossier Renting Now - Village at the Downs Condos.

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

Very nice inside and out.

Separate utility room.

Hardwood floors throughout.

Stove and dishwasher included.

Washer and dryer included.

Refrigerator available for $20 per month.

Back patio.

Covered parking.

12 month lease - $650.

Security Deposit - $400.

Application Fee - $35.

No pets allowed.

To VIEW the unit, TEXT only 318-525-4678. This number is only used for texting.



(RLNE5187985)