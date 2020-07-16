All apartments in Bossier City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4926 General Sterling Price PL

4926 General Sterling Price Place · (318) 862-3560 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4926 General Sterling Price Place, Bossier City, LA 71112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4926 General Sterling Price PL · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Close to Barksdale Airforce Base - Large Kitchen for all you cooks! Open floor plan*3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Laminate wood floors in living area*Gas Fireplace*Trey Ceilings*Oversized covered patio*Fully Fenced*2 Car Garage*Stove/Oven, dishwasher and Refrigerator remain. Sun City Elem., Elm Grove Middle and Parkway High School.

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE5237232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 General Sterling Price PL have any available units?
4926 General Sterling Price PL has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 General Sterling Price PL have?
Some of 4926 General Sterling Price PL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 General Sterling Price PL currently offering any rent specials?
4926 General Sterling Price PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 General Sterling Price PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 General Sterling Price PL is pet friendly.
Does 4926 General Sterling Price PL offer parking?
Yes, 4926 General Sterling Price PL offers parking.
Does 4926 General Sterling Price PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 General Sterling Price PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 General Sterling Price PL have a pool?
No, 4926 General Sterling Price PL does not have a pool.
Does 4926 General Sterling Price PL have accessible units?
No, 4926 General Sterling Price PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 General Sterling Price PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4926 General Sterling Price PL has units with dishwashers.
