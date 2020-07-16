4926 General Sterling Price PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Close to Barksdale Airforce Base - Large Kitchen for all you cooks! Open floor plan*3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Laminate wood floors in living area*Gas Fireplace*Trey Ceilings*Oversized covered patio*Fully Fenced*2 Car Garage*Stove/Oven, dishwasher and Refrigerator remain. Sun City Elem., Elm Grove Middle and Parkway High School.



*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com

*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval

*Waived Application fee for active duty military

*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.

*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.

*Tenant is responsible for utilities.

*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.

*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable

*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy



For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.



(RLNE5237232)