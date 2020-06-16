3634 Greenacres #211

Amenities

*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road. Two bedroom, two bath, patio, covered parking, fireplace. Tenant pays rent and electricity--Owner pays water, sewer and HOA. Pet friendly. Master bedroom & bathroom on first floor. Office and 2nd bedroom with private bath on second floor. Close to schools & shopping.



(RLNE5516634)