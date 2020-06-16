All apartments in Bossier City
3634 Greenacres #211
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3634 Greenacres #211

3634 Greenacres Boulevard · (318) 584-7225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA 71111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3634 Greenacres #211 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road. Two bedroom, two bath, patio, covered parking, fireplace. Tenant pays rent and electricity--Owner pays water, sewer and HOA. Pet friendly. Master bedroom & bathroom on first floor. Office and 2nd bedroom with private bath on second floor. Close to schools & shopping.

(RLNE5516634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Greenacres #211 have any available units?
3634 Greenacres #211 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 Greenacres #211 have?
Some of 3634 Greenacres #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 Greenacres #211 currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Greenacres #211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Greenacres #211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 Greenacres #211 is pet friendly.
Does 3634 Greenacres #211 offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Greenacres #211 does offer parking.
Does 3634 Greenacres #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3634 Greenacres #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Greenacres #211 have a pool?
Yes, 3634 Greenacres #211 has a pool.
Does 3634 Greenacres #211 have accessible units?
No, 3634 Greenacres #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Greenacres #211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Greenacres #211 does not have units with dishwashers.
