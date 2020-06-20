All apartments in Bossier City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

3308 Kingsford Place

3308 Kingsford Place · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA 71112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Features A Den With Hardwood Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, New Ceramic Tile, Nice Size Bedrooms, Sky Lights, Garden Tub In Master Suite. Minutes To BAFB. Won't Last Long!!! Available 7/14

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Kingsford Place have any available units?
3308 Kingsford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bossier City, LA.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 Kingsford Place have?
Some of 3308 Kingsford Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Kingsford Place currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Kingsford Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Kingsford Place pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Kingsford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bossier City.
Does 3308 Kingsford Place offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Kingsford Place does offer parking.
Does 3308 Kingsford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Kingsford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Kingsford Place have a pool?
No, 3308 Kingsford Place does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Kingsford Place have accessible units?
No, 3308 Kingsford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Kingsford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Kingsford Place has units with dishwashers.
