Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

2644 Brown Street

2644 Brown Street · (318) 225-7955
Location

2644 Brown Street, Bossier City, LA 71111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Located in Brownlee Estates Subdivision, in North Bossier. Award winning schools. Recently updated with newly installed vinyl plank flooring throughout the house, including the kitchen, laundry & both bathrooms. Carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in the den & every bedroom. Big living room with a high vaulted ceiling & brick hearth fireplace. Spacious kitchen with a dining area. All black kitchen appliances include a stove/oven, dishwasher & refrigerator. Modern guest bath. Both guest bedrooms are roomy with great size closets. Large primary bedroom with a walk-in-closet & private bath. Fenced in backyard with a covered patio & storage/lawn equipment building. Pets are welcome but subject to approval. Minimum NON-Refundable Pet fee $250.00. Multiple pets or Large Breeds may require a higher pet fee.
To apply for this property or for more information on other available properties, visit our website at www.stevenspropertymgmt.com. (owner is agent)

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 CHINABERRY DRIVE, SUITE 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA , by the LREC, USA
(318)219-5808

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 Brown Street have any available units?
2644 Brown Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2644 Brown Street have?
Some of 2644 Brown Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
2644 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2644 Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 2644 Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 2644 Brown Street offers parking.
Does 2644 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 2644 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 2644 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 2644 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 Brown Street has units with dishwashers.
