2644 Brown Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*** Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Located in Brownlee Estates Subdivision, in North Bossier. Award winning schools. Recently updated with newly installed vinyl plank flooring throughout the house, including the kitchen, laundry & both bathrooms. Carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in the den & every bedroom. Big living room with a high vaulted ceiling & brick hearth fireplace. Spacious kitchen with a dining area. All black kitchen appliances include a stove/oven, dishwasher & refrigerator. Modern guest bath. Both guest bedrooms are roomy with great size closets. Large primary bedroom with a walk-in-closet & private bath. Fenced in backyard with a covered patio & storage/lawn equipment building. Pets are welcome but subject to approval. Minimum NON-Refundable Pet fee $250.00. Multiple pets or Large Breeds may require a higher pet fee.

To apply for this property or for more information on other available properties, visit our website at www.stevenspropertymgmt.com. (owner is agent)



STEVENS ASSET MGMT

1000 CHINABERRY DRIVE, SUITE 804

BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111

LICENSED IN LOUISIANA , by the LREC, USA

(318)219-5808



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 8/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.